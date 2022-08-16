New York Knicks ‘re-engaged’ in Donovan Mitchell trade talks, Hornets and Wizards also in pursuit

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have reportedly re-engaged with the Utah Jazz in Donovan Mitchell trade talks recently. However, they are not the only team on the hunt for the three-time all-star.

Since it became clear that Mitchell could be had for the right price, the Knicks have long been viewed as the front-runners to acquire the 25-year-old. They have a wealth of first-round draft picks in upcoming years that can’t be matched by many teams in the league. Plus, they have several young players with serious upside to add to a possible deal.

Yet in the last few weeks, it has seemed that talks between both sides have gone dormant. Making it look as if Mitchell could end up staying in Utah for at least the start of the 2022-2023 season. However, according to a new report, those talks may have reignited.

Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards join New York Knicks in Donovan Mitchell chase

On Tuesday, The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported that the Knicks and Jazz have had conversations over the last week on a trade and that they aren’t the only dog in the hunt for Donovan Mitchell.

“The Knicks and Jazz had a fresh trade conversation within the past week about potential packages for Mitchell, according to sources. There is no traction between the two teams on a deal, and no Mitchell trade is imminent for the Jazz, sources said. The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are also among the teams pursuing Mitchell, those sources said.” Report on Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes

The report adds that New York and Utah were in serious talks during NBA Summer League, but obviously they didn’t materialize into an actual trade.

The Hornets and Wizards joining the chase is an interesting development. The Hornets have all of their first-round picks through 2029, as well as three extra second-round selections. The Wizards do not have a first-round pick in next year’s draft but have picks in every year following. However, they do lack second-round selections in three of the next six years.

Each team doesn’t have quite as interesting young talents to send back in a deal, but the Wizards could offer up Kyle Kuzma. The Hornets on the other hand don’t have rising stars they would be willing to trade besides Miles Bridges. However, his off-the-court issues have likely made him untradable even if he gets far below market value in a sign-and-trade deal as a restricted free agent.