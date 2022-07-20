Hornets’ Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to three felony DV charges

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty to three charges of felony domestic violence on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The pleas came one day after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon filed one count of injuring a child’s parent and two counts of child abuse against Bridges under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children.

Following the arrest, Bridges’ girlfriend posted to Instagram graphic pictures of physical injuries.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Bridges’ girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, said in the social media post. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not.”

The NBA has said it is investigating the incident.

Bridges is a restricted free agent. The Hornets extended a qualifying offer prior to the arrest and that allows them to match any offer sheet he signs with a team.

Bridges, 24, established career highs of 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 80 games last season. He has career averages of 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 291 games (188 starts) over four seasons.

