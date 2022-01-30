San Francisco 49ers’ Trent Williams active for NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers are going to need Trent Williams to be close to 100% if they are to take out the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

We have no idea how healthy the All-Pro left tackle is going to be. What we do know is that he’s officially active for the game after suffering a sprained ankle in last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers.

In fact, Williams is going to give it a go despite suffering a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain. According to Stacey Dales of NFL Media, that’s essentially a tear of the ankle.

“Trent Willams is active despite the right ankle injury that he just told me is a Grade 2 high ankle. Which is essentially a partial tear. Said he flew in TB12’s medical personnel Tuesday w/ treatment around the clock – NONSTOP. Told me he wouldn’t miss this game for the world,” Dales noted.

Having Tom Brady’s medical personnel on hand in Santa Clara heading into the game probably played a role in Williams suiting up despite not practicing all week and being seen on crutches following San Francisco’s win over Green Bay in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Trent Williams is going to be key to San Francisco 49ers’ success

October 11, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Given how Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled through two playoff games (303 passing yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions), putting pressure on him will be key to the Rams’ hopes of advancing to the Super Bowl. As for Williams, he has allowed all of one sack in his past 735 pass-blocking snaps.

The larger question here is how healthy the nine-time Pro Bowler is going to be. He’s set to face a pass rush that consists of Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.

The winner of this game will advance to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles next month.

