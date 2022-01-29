Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers deny retirement rumors

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL world’s celebrations and tributes to Tom Brady following his retirement might be premature. Following reports that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is stepping away after 22 NFL seasons, Brady and his closest allies are making it clear any declaration is premature.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington first reported Saturday that Brady is retiring, citing multiple sources. Many of Brady’s former and current teammates reacted to the news, congratulating their friend on an incredible career. But as word continued spreading, conflicting reports emerged.

The Athletic’s Greg Auman tweeted that even an hour after ESPN’s report, Brady had not informed the Buccaneers of any decision. Shortly after, Bally Sports’ Michael Silver reported that Brady contacted Buccaneers’ general manager Jason Licht to inform him no final decision was made.

Now, Brady’s agent, coach and father have weighed in to deny ESPN’s report.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.” Don Yee, Tom Brady’s agent, on reports Tampa Bay Buccaners QB is retiring (H/T ProFootballTalk)

Many around the NFL were anticipating Brady would retire following reports this past week that teammates and the Buccaneers’ organization expected it. On Friday, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora said a decision was imminent and those close to Brady believed he was retiring.

But when reporters reached out to Bruce Arians on Saturday, Tampa Bay’s head coach made it clear his quarterback still hasn’t made a decision.

“He hasn’t. Not even close to making up his mind yet. He told us.” Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC on rumors of Tom Brady retiring, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine

The 44-year-old quarterback would be walking away from the NFL after an MVP-caliber season. Despite the Buccaneers’ offense being ravaged by injuries, he led them to a dramatic 27-3 comeback only to lose in the closing seconds.

JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 29, 2022

Schefter and Darlington are two of the most respected reporters in sports with years of delivering reliable information and news. But it’s clear even if a decision has been made, Brady isn’t ready for it to go public. Considering everything he’s accomplished in his career, NFL reporters might now just allow him to break his own news with a special announcement.