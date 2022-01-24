Tom Brady talks retirement, leaves door wide open to call it quits

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady might have played his final game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Even ahead of the NFC Divisional Playoff loss, rumors persisted that Tom Terrific might call it a career after the best run in league history.

While the eight-time Super Bowl champion had not really talked about retirement in a public forum, he decided to open up about the possibility on Monday.

Talking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady left the door wide open for retirement. In fact, his comments could lead one to believe that the GOAT will in fact hang his cleats up this offseason.

“The team doesn’t deserve anything less than my best. And if I feel like I’m not committed to that, or I can’t play at a championship level, then you gotta give someone else a chance to play. And, you know, we’ll see,” Tom Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The fact that Brady isn’t even coming close to shutting the door in retirement tells us what we need to know about his thought process. The 44-year-old quarterback is certainly considering that as an option.

Will Tom Brady actually retire?

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) makes a call at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterback expanded on his thought process, indicating that there’s so much to life outside of football itself.

“Playing football I get so much joy from. I love it. But not playing football, there’s a lot of joy in that for me also now, too, with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow,” Brady said. “So all these things need to be considered and they will be.”

A true family man, Brady is looking at the possibility of life after football. For someone in his situation, living a healthy life with his wife and kids is going to play a paramount role in his decision-making process.

All of this comes after Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians seemed pretty confident that Brady would return for a 23rd NFL season and third with the organization.

“The way he was at practice (Friday), I would be shocked if he didn’t (play next year),” Bruce Arians told reporters recently. “You know they have that Friday quarterback challenge, and he came flying out of the locker room, sprinting two or three fields away and couldn’t wait to get into the challenge. He was like a little kid. I would be shocked.”

Interestingly, it also comes one day after Brady himself indicated he had not even really put a lot of thought into the decision.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.” Tom Brady to reporters following Sunday’s NFL Playoff loss

If Brady does decide to continue playing, he’ll be among the best quarterbacks in the NFL next season. The 15-time Pro Bowler led the league in completions (485), attempts (719), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) a season ago.

If he retires, Mr. Brady will go down as the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL. Whatever he decides, it will be on the future Hall of Famer’s own terms.

