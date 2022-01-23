Tom Brady on retirement talk: ‘I haven’t put a lot of thought into it’

Tom Brady’s attempt to win a eighth Super Bowl title came to an end Sunday afternoon. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, ending what was ultimately a disappointing season for Tom Terrific and Co.

Ahead of the game, rumors were swirling about that Brady might call it quits after the greatest 22-year run in NFL history.

In talking to reporters following Sunday’s loss, Brady wouldn’t commit to playing next season. He also stopped well short of announcing his retirement.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.” Tom Brady on retirement talk, via NFL Network

Even at 44 years old, Brady continues to play elite-level football. He led the Buccaneers to a 13-4 record and a first-place finish in the NFC South. Since moving on from the New England Patriots following the 2019 season, Brady has led Tampa to a 24-9 record in 33 starts. He led them to the Super Bowl title last season. In reality, there’s no reason for the greatest of all-time to retire.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers think Tom Brady will be back

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

“The way he was at practice (Friday), I would be shocked if he didn’t (play next year),” Bruce Arians told reporters, via the Tampa Bay Times. “You know they have that Friday quarterback challenge, and he came flying out of the locker room, sprinting two or three fields away and couldn’t wait to get into the challenge. He was like a little kid. I would be shocked.”

It remains to be seen whether Sunday’s ugly loss to Los Angeles will change the dynamics here. Legitimately, the best quarterback in NFL history might not want to see his career come to an end in this manner.

Brady’s thought process following Sunday’s game was pretty much unchanged from before kickoff.

It was reported earlier in the day that Brady was “non-commital” about playing for a 23rd season in the NFL. He’s obviously going to talk it over with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, before coming to a final determination.

Tom Brady stats (2021): 67.5% completion, 5,316 yards, 43 TD, 12 INT, 102.1 rating

Brady led the NFL in completions, attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns as a 44-year-old veteran. That’s absolutely insane.

However, he did stuggle against the Rams in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff loss. Brady completed 30-of-54 passes for 329 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His Buccaneers were down 27-3 before Brady led the team all the way back in a game that culminated in a Rams field goal as time expired in regulation — sending Tampa to a 30-27 loss.

