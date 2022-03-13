Tom Brady announces his plans to play in 2022

We all should have known better, but Tom Brady is not done playing professional football just yet. How do we know? He just said as much on his Twitter account, in which he states that he’s realized he still belongs on the football field.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Where will Tom Brady play in 2022?

While some teams are likely kicking themselves for already making their move for a new starting quarterback to begin the 2022 season, there are plenty of teams who have yet to find their solution.

Brady is still under contract with the Buccaneers for the 2022 season, but he’s Tom Brady, few players, if any have more pull than the seven-time Super Bowl winner. He could very well become a free agent again, or be offered to the highest bidder by the Buccaneers.

But as Brady himself states, he’s coming back for his 23rd season, in Tampa. It’s the strongest indication yet that he plans to run it back with Bruce Arians and Co.

They may have to continue clearing some cap space as they build up their 2022 roster, likely reuniting with Rob Gronkowski, who’s a free agent, but if they wish to get past the Los Angeles Rams, more work will have to be done if they hope to get back to the Super Bowl.

Going off Brady’s words, it seems incredibly unlikely that he would play anywhere else in 2022, but there’s sure to be plenty of speculation now that Brady himself has told us, he’s not ready to hang up his cleats. For now, we’ll pencil him back in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season, at age 45 like he said all along.

