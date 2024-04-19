Multiple teams to reportedly target Tobias Harris in NBA free agency: Should Philadelphia 76ers attempt a sign and trade?

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A new rumor claims Tobias Harris is all but guaranteed to leave the Philadelphia 76ers this summer and will have many suitors in free agency. Should the organization seriously consider trying to work out a sign-and-trade?

Heading into the NBA games this weekend the 76ers will kick off a highly anticipated first-round series with the New York Knicks. Both squads have a pair of MVP-level players — Jalen Brunson and Joel Embiid — and the winner likely could be a top threat to the Boston Celtics in an eventual Eastern Conference Finals.

Tobias Harris stats (2023-24): 17.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 49% 3PT

However, if the 76ers come up short against the Knicks changes will come for the roster this summer. Rumors have suggested Paul George, and even Lebron James, could be potential targets in the offseason. There are also expected to be some subtractions and Tobias Harris is likely the odd man out.

On Friday, Philadelphia Inquirer 76ers reporter Keith Pompey claimed Harris has soured on his relationship with Philly fans and he is almost a lock to take his talents elsewhere. And it seems the market for his services will be robust in the offseason.

“Several NBA executives believe there’s a chance he’ll land with the Detroit Pistons in free agency. But there are several other teams interested in the 13th-year veteran,” Pompey wrote.

Should the 76ers attempt to sign and trade Tobias Harris?

Harris’ spot in the starting lineup is the one the 76ers have been rumored to target in the offseason. There has been talk for the last couple of years that Harris could be traded but his massive $180 million deal has made him a difficult player to move. Furthermore, it has been the source of a lot of frustration from fans feeling he is not earning his lofty paycheck.

However, while several teams likely will be interested in the 31-year-old, a sign-and-trade could be mutually beneficial for both sides and broaden Harris’ options for his next team. If the two sides are willing to work on a deal, he could land with a preferred team that is also a contender in the offseason if they can send in return a player Philly covets.

Tobias Harris contract: 5 years, $180 million

Behind the Pistons, the Sixers will have the most cap space this offseason, and a sign-and-trade could be a unique way to add depth to the roster and not lose Harris for nothing in free agency, although the organization is not opposed to that.

He could also be used as a fall back option for trades if pursuits of George or James fall through.