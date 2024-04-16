NBA Playoffs Bracket 2024: List of all 20 teams, how to watch NBA Play-In Tournament, and channels for NBA Playoffs

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With the regular season officially over the NBA Playoffs bracket for the 2024 tournament is now set. Here you can find all the teams in this year’s postseason, including the eight squads in the Play-In Tournament. Plus, we offer up the latest betting odds with bookmakers for who will win the 2024 NBA Finals.

What teams are in the NBA playoffs in 2024?

Ten teams from each conference made the postseason for this year’s NBA Playoffs. Below you can find a rundown of all 20 teams, including the Play-In Tournament competitors, who will get to continue their championship dreams this week.

Eastern Conference NBA playoffs bracket

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (9) Chicago Bulls or (10) Atlanta Hawks

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (5) Orlando Magic

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers or (8) Miami Heat

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

Western Conference NBA playoffs bracket

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (9) Sacramento Kings

(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (8) Los Angeles Lakers

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Where can I watch the NBA playoffs in 2024?

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While some local stations will air some first-round playoff matchups, the majority of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Bracket, including the Play-In tourney games, will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and streaming service NBA TV.

Where can I watch NBA Playoffs for free?

There will be a select group of playoff games that will be available for free on ABC. However, viewing most of this year’s games will require a subscription to a cable or satellite provider, or a streaming service like Sling TV or YouTube TV.

Can I watch NBA playoffs on YouTube?

While you can not watch the games in this year’s NBA Playoffs bracket on the YouTube site, you can see all of the matchups in the tournament with a YouTube TV subscription.

Who will win the NBA Finals 2024 predictions?

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Below you can get a look at the latest odds for the team that will make it through the 2024 NBA Playoffs bracket to win it all, via Draft Kings.