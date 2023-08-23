The Minnesota Vikings want to build their offense around wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson for years to come. However, contract demands are currently standing in the way as both stars seek to become two of the highest-paid NFL players.

Minnesota acquired Hockenson, age 26, before the NFL trade deadline last season. The Vikings shipped a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

T.J. Hockenson stats (2022): 86 receptions, 914 receiving yards, 44 first downs

Hockenson wasted little time becoming a fan favorite. The two-time Pro Bowl selection recorded 60 receptions for 519 receiving yards in 10 games, netting 27 first downs. He became a go-to weapon for quarterback Kirk Cousins when Justin Jefferson was covered, demonstrating his long-term value to Minnesota.

However, the veteran tight end recently sat out a Vikings’ practice with what the team described as lower back stiffness. While the decision was precautionary, there is a growing belief that the 6-foot-5 tight end is strategically exercising a hold-in by sitting out practices while attending training camp to avoid fines.

While the absence isn’t expected to drag into the upcoming regular season, the Vikings and Hockenson reportedly aren’t anywhere close to a resolution on a contract extension.

According to Diana Russini of The Athletic, Hockenson has a ‘historic’ asking price in his next contract that would reset the market for tight ends. Furthermore, he and Minnesota are reportedly “far apart” on a deal.

“Hockenson wants to reset the market with a historic contract extension for tight ends. He has been limited at practice because of an ear infection and back soreness.” Dianna Russini on Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson contract: $9.392 million salary (2023), 2024 free agent

The market for tight ends has exploded in recent years. Darren Waller ($17 million salary), George Kittle ($15 million average annual value) and Travis Kelce ($14.312 million AAV) are the three highest-paid players at their position. As of now, five tight ends have an AAV of $14-plus million.

If Hockenson is attempting to reset the market, negotiations with Minnesota likely have to start at $17 million per season and could push towards a $20 million AAV. It would put Hockenson in line with wide receivers Chris Godwin ($20 million AAV), Amari Cooper ($20 million AAV) and Diontae Johnson ($18.355 million AAV), and set a new standard for tight end salaries that Hockenson’s peers would follow.