Twitter reacts to Tiger Woods shooting 69 in Round 2, making cut at PGA Championship

Even though Tiger Woods may not be at his best, just 15 months removed from a frightening car accident that left the golfing great with several broken bones and multiple leg injuries, he can still compete with the very best.

Our latest proof came on Friday evening with Woods shooting a 69 in Round 2 in Tulsa, which is good enough to make the PGA Championship cut.

Woods came into the week, admitting he wasn’t yet in his best form, but the draw of competing led him to push through, which was evident in his latest round of golf. His admirable effort did not go unnoticed among golf observers.

🚨Tap in par at 18. Tiger Woods shoots -1, par 69 in Tulsa. It’s nothing but incredible. #PGAChampionship — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) May 20, 2022

I have no idea how he's still walking, but Tiger Woods will play the weekend after a round of 69.#PGAChampionship — David Salituro (@DavidSalituro) May 20, 2022

The sheer will of Tiger Woods is even more impressive than his athletic ability. — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) May 20, 2022

Heart and determination.@TigerWoods finishes his round at +3 overall and is projected to make the cut @PGAChampionship. pic.twitter.com/7AcaBZNnTP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 20, 2022

I shouldn't be as surprised, but Tiger is fighting *like hell* for no reason other than that's all he knows how to do. He has nothing to prove. Nothing to really gain by squeaking by the cut. In significant pain. But his pride won't let him mail it in. One of a kind person. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) May 20, 2022

Imagine ever thinking Tiger wouldn’t make a cut at a major. Couldn’t be me. 🐅🐅🐅#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/ChkVx0NWov — Daniel (@DanielEliesen) May 20, 2022

Watching Tiger absolutely rip people apart in his prime was great fun and terrific entertainment. Watching him proudly grind his way to a made cut at a major he has no chance of winning on nothing but stingers and resolve is a far more emotionally inspiring performance. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 20, 2022

Still one of the craziest stats in sports



Tiger Woods in majors as a pro



More wins (15) than missed cuts (11)



He'll play the weekend at Southern Hills — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 20, 2022

