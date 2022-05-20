Twitter reacts to Tiger Woods shooting 69 in Round 2, making cut at PGA Championship

Even though Tiger Woods may not be at his best, just 15 months removed from a frightening car accident that left the golfing great with several broken bones and multiple leg injuries, he can still compete with the very best.
Our latest proof came on Friday evening with Woods shooting a 69 in Round 2 in Tulsa, which is good enough to make the PGA Championship cut.
Woods came into the week, admitting he wasn’t yet in his best form, but the draw of competing led him to push through, which was evident in his latest round of golf. His admirable effort did not go unnoticed among golf observers.
Related: 2022 PGA Championship: Players both young and old have experienced new Southern Hills