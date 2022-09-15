Tennis icon Roger Federer announces retirement plans: ‘This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything’

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer, one of the greatest tennis players in the long and illustrious history of the sport, has announced that he will retire from the professional ranks following next week’s Laver Cup.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old posted a video message on his social media accounts revealing the news that he is calling it a career after a historic 24-year run on the men’s side of the ATP.

“As many of you know, the last three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old, I’ve played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour. This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me.”

Roger Federer will retire with 20 Grand Slam wins

Credit: USA Today Network

Federer will go down among the elite talents to have played professional tennis, and be viewed as the greatest Swiss competitor of all time. The native of Basil, Switzerland will end his career having won 20 Grand Slam titles. Which places him third all-time, only behind Rafael Nadal (22), and Novak Djokovic (21).

The tennis icon has not played any competitive matches in 2022 and has remained on the sidelines since reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year. Federer will join Nadal, Djokovic, and England’s Andy Murray as part of Team Europe at the Laver Cup, which begins on September 23. The three-day event — which is named after Australian tennis great Rod Laver — is run by Federer’s management company and pits six of Europe’s top players against six from the rest of the world.

Federer has reportedly earned over $130 million in prize money during his career and was ranked seventh on the 2022 Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid athletes.