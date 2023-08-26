Tampa Bay Buccaneers place Pro Bowler on season-ending injured reserve

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be without one of his most important offensive linemen for the entire 2023 NFL season.

On Saturday, the Buccaneers placed Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen on injured reserve. Jensen missed the entire 2022 regular season with a serious knee injury. While he was able to suit up for the Bucs’ playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the one-time Pro Bowler is not fully recovered from the injury.

It was during last year’s training camp that Jensen suffered tears to the ACL, MCL and PCL in his knee. He’s now likely played his last NFL game.

A sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2014 out of Colorado State, Jensen has started 90 of 100 games in which he appeared in nine NFL seasons. He earned a trip to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Buccaneers back in 2021. The veteran is currently playing under a three-year, $39 million contract — making him the third highest-paid center in the NFL on a per-year basis.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center options following Ryan Jensen news

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A third-round pick out of Notre Dame back in 2021, Robert Hainsey filled in for Jensen a season ago, starting all 17 games. He played extremely well in the process. Hainsey will clearly be the starter Week 1.

Outside of that, depth becomes an obvious issue. Undrafted rookie free agent Chris Murray would be the backup center if the season started today.

Expect Tampa Bay to look at the NFL free agent market for a veteran behind Hainsey. Rodney Hudson, Ben Jones, Justin Britt and Nick Martin are among those available who have widespread experience. A three-time Pro Bowler, Hudson has started 143 games since entering the league back in 2011. Also a former Pro Bowler, Jones has started 151 games since being a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans back in 2012.