Tampa Bay Buccaneers fear key veteran suffered season-ending injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to be relying on their veteran wide receiver group to help either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask at quarterback this season.

Unfortunately, the Bucs now fear that one of those key players will be lost for the season. Veteran Russell Gage went down in practice on Wednesday and was removed from the practice field after suffering a non-contact knee injury. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes that the Buccaneers fear it is of a season-ending variety.

Gage, 27, was signed to a three-year, $30 million contract ahead of last season. The former Atlanta Falcons draft pick went on to record 51 receptions for 426 yards while hauling in a solid 72.9% of his targets from then-quarterback Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth could be tested with latest injury news

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be starters once Week 1 comes calling against the Minnesota Vikings. Gage was slated to be the Buccaneers’ starting slot guy. That has now changed.

Rookie sixth-round pick Trey Palmer will likely compete with the likes of David Moore and Deven Thompkins for more touches moving forward.

Outside of Evans and Godwin, receivers currently on the Buccaneers’ roster not named Russell Gage hauled in a total of five receptions a season ago. Look for them to scour the NFL free agent market for a veteran option.

All of this comes as the aforementioned Trask and Mayfield are battling it out during the preseason to see who will be QB1 once the regular year opens.