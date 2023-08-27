Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White requested a trade in August, wanting to move on from the franchise over a contract dispute. While a denial from general manager Jason Licht didn’t get White to back down, a secret meeting reportedly did.

White, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had his fifth-year option picked up by Tampa Bay in 2022, coming off an outstanding season by the 6-foot linebacker. From 2020-’21, White helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl and he earned second-team All-Pro honors (2020) and then he was named to the 2021 Pro Bowl roster.

Devin White contract: $11.706 million salary in 2023, 2024 free agent

However, White had a down year in 2022. Tampa Bay’s defense regressed and the veteran linebacker was one of the biggest problems. He allowed a 120.5 average quarterback rating when targeted (PFF) and was graded as one of the worst run-stopping linebackers in the NFL.

It influenced Tampa Bay’s decision to not explore a contract extension with White. The lack of job security struck a nerve with the LSU alum, resulting in his trade request and unhappiness with his situation in Tampa Bay. However, White ultimately reported to training camp and the two sides are now in a better place.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times shared details of the “secret meeting” the Buccaneers’ organization had with White this offseason to convince him to rescind his trade request and stay with Tampa Bay.

“Just tell him the truth. There’s a lot of guys that play under the fifth-year option. We just had to get rid of $60 million. How can we go back and disperse what we had to get rid of to get under the cap? A lot of people play under the fifth-year option. It’s not a slap in the face. When you get drafted in the first round? You get a fifth-year option. If you get drafted in the second round, you get four years.” Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles on meeting with Devin White

Devin White stats (2022): 124 total tackles, 16 QB hits, 5.5 sacks, five pass deflections

White’s $11.7 million salary this year is fully guaranteed, which meant the Buccaneers had little choice but to keep him this season. Tampa Bay’s message to the 25-year-old obviously was received well, but White’s future in Tampa Bay and his eventual earning potential are uncertain.

While he is one of the most athletic linebackers in football, White’s overaggressiveness and lack of discipline have caused him problems. He’s no longer viewed as one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL, which would impact contract offers when he becomes a free agent next spring. If White can return to his pre-2022 form, though, he will be one of the most coveted defensive players in NFL free agency next year.