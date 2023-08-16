Tallest NFL player right now on offense and defense, and all-time largest

The National Football League has some gargantuan professional athletes, so it is no surprise when fans wonder who is the tallest NFL player now, and ever. This space will be your one-stop shop for all things tall in the most popular pro football league on the planet.

The tallest NFL player right now is 6-foot-9

Outside of the NBA, the NFL has some of the tallest athletes in the world. However, very few can be called the tallest NFL player right now. Heading into the 2023 season four men share the honor of being the most height-advantaged talents in the league.

Those four players that stand the tallest in the NFL currently are Indianapolis Colts veteran Dan Skipper, Green Bay Packers talent Caleb Jones, San Francisco 49ers lineman Alfredo Gutierrez, and Chicago Bears newbie Roy Mbaeteka. They all stand at 6-foot-9.

Justin Herbert is the current tallest NFL quarterback

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lineman in the NFL being the tallest is nothing new and they are the positions that often have the tallest players. However, what about who is the biggest in the most important position on the field, quarterback? Right now, the tallest signal caller in the league is actually one of the better talents in the game, and that is Los Angles Chargers star Justin Herbert.

The sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft stands an impressive 6-foot-6. No wonder talent evaluators were drooling over him when he entered the league two years ago.

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Not to be outdone there are some stars on defense that tower over their foes on the offensive side of the ball. When it comes to the talent in the NFL today, the one player that stands higher than the rest on the defensive side is future Hall-of-Famer and current Atlanta Falcons locker room leader Calais Campbell.

The six-time Pro Bowler is a whopping 6-foot-8. He has a Pro Bowl appearance for every foot in his impressive frame.

Are there any 7-foot NFL players?

The NBA is known for having monsters that stand seven-feet tall, however, have there ever been any seven-footers in the NFL? Actually, there was one man that entered the league with that remarkable height, and that was defensive tackle Richard Sligh.

However, Sligh only played just one season in the league as a member of the then-Oakland Raiders back in 1967.

Which NFL position is the tallest?

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-The Cincinnati Enquirer

There is no doubt that the tallest NFL players are offensive or defensive linemen. However, it is the big bruisers on the offensive side that consistently have the biggest athletes in the league as they try to keep expensive and valuable quarterbacks healthy.

It is also why football talent evaluators often seek out taller QBs and frown upon small signal callers.

Who is the tallest tight end in NFL history?

Tight end is another position that often has some pretty tall players. While legends like Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez were sizable individuals, they were still nowhere close to the two tallest tight ends ever. And they are Los Angeles Chargers veteran Donald Parham and Pittsburgh Steelers backup Zach Gentry. Both are 6-foot-8.

