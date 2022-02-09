Super Bowl LVI has a chance to be the hottest Super Bowl yet

As hot as both the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are coming into Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13th’s game could set several records. We already know Joe Burrow has reached a Super Bowl quicker than any other No. 1 pick in NFL history, doing so in just his second season.

Then, there’s also the Matthew Stafford-led Rams being able to play in their home stadium in a Super Bowl, which is the second consecutive year such an oddity has occurred, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted last year’s NFL championship event.

But, there might be a record broken that doesn’t have anything to do with any of the players that have made it this far, and it’s one that is out of everyone’s control.

Los Angeles enters excessive heat watch ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service notified California residents that Los Angeles is currently under excessive heat watch. The warning began at 11 AM and extends until 6 PM on Friday. Which, with Super Bowl LVI taking place on Sunday, allows for some time to cool off.

Unfortunately, the forecast for Sunday lists a high of 88 degrees in Los Angeles. For the record, the highest Super Bowl temperature on record is 84 degrees, when the game was played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 1973. In other words, Super Bowl LVI might break a record for being the hottest Super Bowl in NFL history.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 PM EST on the 13th and will be broadcast on NBC/Peacock for millions to take in.

This news alone might persuade a few more Bengals fans to leave the Cincinnati cold behind for the sunny skies of California to watch their team try and win their first-ever league championship. While some might stay behind and deal with the mess of melting snow, others will choose to melt under the sun through the clear roof at SoFi, but my guess is they wouldn’t want it any other way.