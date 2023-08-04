WWE insiders reveal huge Summerslam 2023 return updates for Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

Summerslam 2023 is nearly here and there are some major updates on if WWE stars Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton could make their long-awaited return at the biggest professional wrestling event of the summer.

Next to Wrestlemania, Summerslam is probably the next biggest event on the WWE schedule each year. It often features marquee matches and finalizes many major feuds. That is expected to happen again on Saturday night with the ongoing rivalries between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, and Ricochet and Logan Paul.

Related: 5 bold WWE Summerslam 2023 predictions, including upset wins for Balor and Baszler

However, the August event can also be where new feuds are created with unexpected changes in characters or the surprise returns of missing superstars. For months, former world champions Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt have been away from the company due to health issues.

In the lead-up to Summerslam, there has been speculation that one or both could show up on Saturday night at Ford Field. However, new reports suggest that is looking very unlikely.

Summerslam 2023 unlikely to feature Randy Orton or Bray Wyatt

Credit: USA Today Network

Orton has been sidelined all year as he recoveries from major surgery on his back. While there have been reports that “The Viper” is in Detroit for the tentpole event, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that “Despite reports of Randy Orton being in Detroit, I’m told by people close to Randy that he is nowhere near medically cleared to return at this point.”

Wyatt has been sidelined for months due to a mysterious illness. He has also been the subject of various rumors about an impending return and with Summerslam being a strong possibility. Unfortunately, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com claimed on Friday that there’s been no indication inside the company of his appearance on the show.

“Numerous sources [claim] that Wyatt has been out with a health issue and until he is cleared to return (and there’s no indication that is on the horizon), he obviously can’t appear,” Johnson wrote.

While WWE has gotten very good at keeping big surprises secret at their major events, fans tuning into Summerslam 2023 may want to tamp down their hopes that the former Wyatt Family members show up on Peacock exclusive premium live event.