5 bold WWE Summerslam 2023 predictions, including upset wins for Balor and Baszler

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With WWE Summerslam 2023 right around the corner, we bring you a round of bold predictions for the biggest professional wrestling card of the summer.

Wrestlemania is the grandest event for WWE each year, however, Summerslam has always been a close second in terms of relevancy and importance for the world leader in pro wrestling. Summerslam 2023 is no different as the card inside Detroit, Michigan’s Ford Field features several main event-level matchups.

Also Read: WWE schedule 2023 – Summerslam card and watch times

In the likely headliner, former Bloodline member Jey Uso will battle his cousin, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, for his belt in a first-ever “Tribal Combat” match. World Heavyweight titlist Seth Rollins will defend his thrown for a second straight month against Judgement Day member Finn Balor. And Cody Rhodes will bring an end to his feud with WWE legend Brock Lesnar in a rubber match of their two previous bouts.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at a few of the major matchups at Summerslam 2023 and make some bold predictions for who will be leaving the event with major victories.

Bold predictions for WWE Summerslam 2023

Finn Balor stuns WWE universe to become the new World Heavyweight champ

The ongoing feud between Balor Rollins has been one of the best parts of Monday Night Raw for the last couple of months. The tale of the Irishman trying to do everything he can to get under the champ’s skin and scratch his “seven-year itch” to become a WWE world champion again has added some needed layers of character to the man that helped form New Japan Pro Wrestling’s legendary Bullet Club.

This feels like a very typical situation where the future Hall-of-Famer Rollins will be able to overcome the evil faction and again retain his title. However, with Judgement Day reportedly set to become a new anchor of WWE content going forward — like the Bloodline for the last two years — there is a very good chance the company delivers a surprise win for Balor here.

Especially with a fascinating narrative of a champion that has to worry about his stablemate, Damian Priest, being able to cash in on his pal at any time.

Roman Reigns reasserts his place as the undisputed Tribal Chief

The build to Summerslam 2023’s “Tribal Combat” bout for Reign’s title and spot as the tribal chief has been well done and has made Uso look like a true main event-level talent. However, despite all the momentum that “Main Event Jey” has right now, he is not winning this bout on August 5.

The matchup should be long, have some fun twists, and many close calls, but in the end, Reigns has taken a few surprising losses in tag matches recently and he needs a clear decisive win to regain his own momentum in a title reign that is nowhere near ending.

Gunther continues historic title at Summerslam 2023

Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental title should be one of the most hard-hitting and entertaining bouts at Summerslam 2023. The two have clashed many times over the last year, however, this will be the first time they finally get their hands on each other in a one-on-one bout for the Austrian’s intercontinental gold.

Related: 20 Best WWE Wrestlers of all time – From Rey Mysterio to Roman Reigns

This one seems perfectly set up for the champ’s reign to finally come to an end against an elite star. However, with Gunther just a few weeks away from surpassing the Honky Tonk Man for the longest IC title reign in WWE history, look for him to retain his belt on Saturday and eventually fall in November at Survivor Series.

Logan Paul scores a needed win and has a show-stealer match with Ricochet

If you haven’t noticed yet, Logan Paul is really, really good at this whole professional wrestling thing. Yes, like his brother Jake, he is a fantastic athlete that has taken to the choreographed dance that is this industry very well. However, it is his mic skills and ability to progress a story that has been amazing considering his experience in the business.

Paul has done a lot to make his feud with Ricochet become a standout of Monday Night Raw for weeks, and the former IC champion deserves credit for being up to the task of the Paul spotlight. Yet, while Ricochet has been made to look strong thus far, he will fall at Summerslam 2023.

See exclusives Sportsnaut videos on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

After taking some high-profile losses, Paul needs a definitive win because he is going nowhere and has many more big matches ahead of him.

Ronda Rousey does the job for bestee Shayna Baszler

While it hasn’t gotten much time, the ongoing feud between long-time real-life pals Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler has been a solid part of recent episodes of Monday Night Raw. The duo will face off in a “fight” at Summerslam 2023 that should set up another lengthy departure from WWE for the former UFC champion. That is why a surprise upset win for Baszler should be expected as Rousey does the honors and helps boost a potential singles run for her former tag team champion partner.