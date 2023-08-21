Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs reportedly wants out

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs ended last season showing a ton of frustration after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Throughout the offseason, Diggs continued to be active in talking about Buffalo’s postseason struggles over the past couple years. It led to speculation that he was not happy with quarterback Josh Allen and the organization.

With Buffalo slated to open their regular season in a few weeks against the New York Jets, we’re hearing a bit more on this courtesy of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. It’s not great for the Bills.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

“Brother wants out. Just telling you what I know. I’ve got my own sources. He don’t want to be in Buffalo anymore,” report on Stefon Diggs’ situation.

Drama had taken hold during Bills minicamp back in June when Diggs left practice early. At that point, head coach Sean McDermott expressed some concern about the star receiver’s relationship with the team. The topic of this drama was apparently Diggs’ relationship with the aforementioned Allen. However, it had been brewing for some time now.

“It doesn’t make sense. I’ll rack my brain with this st at this point. I think it’s more execution than anything. St is small little pieces on why it’s not going right … We’ve got the players,” Diggs on Bills playoff struggles. “We’ve got the plays. Why st ain’t coming together? That’s where you draw some of those questions. I never want to question who I am, I never want to question how I am. I’m giving this st everything I’ve got. I’m dying on the hill for that.”

Related: Stefon Diggs and the NFL’s top WRs of 2023

Stefon Diggs stats (2022): 108 catches, 1,429 yards, 11 touchdowns

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

As you can see, Diggs was among the top receivers in the NFL a season ago. His importance to the Bills can’t be ignored.

Nothing is going to happen on this front ahead of Week 1. Buffalo will not trade Diggs. But it certainly is something to watch as the Bills look to maintain their status as a top Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

Diggs, 29, is currently playing under a four-year, $96 million contract that takes him through the 2027 season. Further team-wide struggles could force his hand after the 2023 campaign.