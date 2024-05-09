Potential Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies trade target Mason Miller reportedly tied to massive asking price

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Stud closer Mason Miller could be a potential trade target for both the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies in the next few weeks, however, as of now the asking price may be too much for either team to pay.

Entering the MLB games today, both the Phillies and Orioles are sitting atop their respective divisions and have two of the best records in the league to start the 2024 MLB season. There is very little to complain about when it comes to the two East Coast teams. However, the division leaders surprisingly have a similar weakness that could become costly in the playoffs.

Despite both clubs having formidable starting rotations and lineups they have unenviable situations at the closer spot. Currently, Jose Alvarado is serving as the team’s go-to guy in the ninth inning and has posted a 4.30 ERA in 16 appearances. While free agent addition Craig Kimbrel has been even worse in his first season in Baltimore and has blown a boatload of games already.

That is why both teams have been suggested as a potential suitor for Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller. The A’s are always open for business and Miller is the type of young, talented fire-baller that could land the team an impressive return.

Mason Miller stats (2024): 1.10 ERA, 0.613 WHIP, 8 saves, 33 strikeouts, 13.1 innings pitched

It seems that Oakland is well aware of that fact and has set a very high asking price. On Thursday, The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that “No team has come close to meeting the A’s price, according to a team source. Perhaps no team will.”

So, if no team has come close, what is the Oakland asking price for the youngster who has gone 8-for-8 in his save opportunities this season?

“Miller, 25, is not only Oakland’s best young player but also their best player, period. To acquire him, a team likely would need to give up a young player of comparable ability, or a substantial package of multiple youngsters who could be part of the A’s future,” Rosenthal wrote along with suggesting a pair of top 100 prospects would be necessary in any deal for the flamethrower.

The third-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft has struck out 33 batters in 16.1 innings and has posted a 1.10 ERA in 13 appearances.