Shohei Ohtani expected to land half-billion dollar contract, New York Yankees to make a play

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will be the face of the 2023-24 MLB free agent class. And while we’re still dealing with a loaded class this fall/winter, Ohtani’s name continues to pop up.

In fact, an argument can be made that Ohtani will be the biggest name to hit the open market since Barry Bonds signed with the San Francisco Giants back in 1992.

For good reason. We’re talking about someone who hits at an MVP level and pitches at a Cy Young clip. It’s a rarity in the baseball world. Actually, one of the rarest accomplishments in the modern era.

In talking about MLB free agency moving forward beyond this cycle, ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted during an appearance on “The Pat McAffee Show” (h/t Bleacher Report) that Ohtani will likely become MLB’s first $500 million man. Passan also reported that current San Diego Padres star Juan Soto, signed through 2024, will follow him in line.

Passan mentioned the New York Yankees as one of several large-market teams that will have interest in the Los Angeles Angels star once he does hit the open market.

“I don’t want to say he’s going to the Dodgers next year because every team…listen, the Yankees are gonna be on him. Steve Cohen, the Mets owner, the Mets are gonna be in on him. The Cubs are gonna be in on him. The Pirates are not gonna be in. Yeah, Red Sox will be on him.” Report on Shohei Ohtani’s free-agent market

Related: Updated MLB rumors

Shohei Ohtani’s free agency will be an exception to the rule

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s look at it from a pure market standpoint and what Ohtani brings to the table. His hitting alone would warrant one of the richest contracts in MLB history. That’s not even in question given what the 28-year-old has done over the past two seasons.

Shohei Ohtani hitting stats (2021-22): .265 average, 80 HR, 195 RBI, 37 SB, .918 OPS

Back in 2021 when he won the American League MVP award, Ohtani belted 46 homers and drove in 100 runs while leading the league with eight triples and boasting a .965 OPS. While his production declined from the plate a bit in 2022, Ohtani more than picked it up on the bump.

Shohei Ohtani pitching stats (2022): 15-9 record, 2.33 ERA, 1.012 WHIP, 219 strikeouts in 166 innings

This was enough for Ohtani to finish fourth in the American League Cy Young voting while placing as the runner-up in the MVP race to Aaron Judge. We think you get the point here, right?

Related: Highest-paid MLB players

MLB’s highest-paid players and Shohei Ohtani

Playing under a 12-year, $426.5 million contract, Mike Trout is the highest-paid player in MLB when it comes to overall contract value. Ohtani’s Angels teammate is earning $35.54 million annually.

In terms of average annual salary, former Cy Young winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, both of the New York Mets, are earning $43.33 million on their shorter-term deals. Having just re-signed with the Yankees, Aaron Judge is now first among position players at $40 million on his new nine-year contract.

All of this points to Ohtani getting that $50 million average annual salary once he does hit the open market next fall. At this point, it also seems to be a foregone conclusion given the fact the Los Angeles Angels have wasted the performances of both Ohtani and Trout in recent years.

Despite the Yankees being linked to Ohtani, it’s clear that his market will be huge and consist of large-market teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers might actually be the early favorite to land him. Meanwhile, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and potentially even the San Diego Padres will be in on Shohei Ohtani.