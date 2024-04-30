NFL executive has strong evaluation on Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter are two of the best college football players in 2024. As they head into a critical season with Deion Sanders’ team, many around the NFL are already talking about where Sanders and Hunter will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While the 2024 NFL Draft class was loaded at quarterback, with six selected in the first 12 picks, talent evaluators aren’t nearly as high on next year’s class. However, many scouts and executives have a close eye on a talent-rich class on the defensive side that Hunter factors into heavily.

Shedeur Sanders stats: 63.1 ESPN QBR (56th), 3,230 passing yards, 69.3% completion rate, 27-3 TD-INT, 7.5 yards per attempt, 151.7 QB rating, 52 sacks taken

Sanders, age 22, has good size for an NFL quarterback at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, making him even bigger than Caleb Williams (6-foot-1 and 215 pounds) and Jayden Daniels (190 pounds) last season. However, he was also one of the most sacked quarterbacks in college football last year. In fact, both Sanders (fracture in back) and Hunter (lacerated liver) missed time with injuries.

While both Buffaloes’ stars will need to stay healthy and be productive for their team to be competitive next season, there are some around the NFL already viewing them as potential top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Speaking to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, one pro personnel director raved about both Hunter and Sanders.

“Oh, I think there’s a shot they both top five. Shedeur’s special man. I don’t think he gets enough credit for how natural a thrower he is and how strong his arm is. Hunter’s a freak. He’s extremely instinctive as a DB, he’s twitchy with the ball in his hands. He’ll be a major weapon with the new kickoff rules.” NFL pro personnel director on Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders and WR/CB Travis Hunter

While Sanders is currently the odds-on favorite to be the first pick in 2025, those odds are created to entice betting. There is still significant uncertainty regarding the 2025 quarterback class, with some viewing Georgia Bulldogs’ Carson Beck as the top passer. As of now, though, neither is seen as a certainty to be a quarterback worthy of the No. 1 pick.

Hunter, once the 247 Sports’ No. 1 overall recruit, is a different story. The Buffaloes have allowed him to put his elite athleticism on display as a two-way player and while that might not carryover into the NFL, scouts and executives already seem to be enamored with him a year out form the NFL Draft.

