General manager Scott Perry and New York Knicks agree to part ways

New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry will join another NBA executive on the unemployment line this summer.

On the very same day that Bob Myers announced that he is leaving the Golden State Warriors’ organization, Perry and the Knicks agreed to mutually part ways.

“Scott Perry and the Knicks are parting ways, league sources confirm,” Ian Begley of SYN reported late Tuesday evening. “Perry is on an expiring contract and league sources said he is currently exploring other options.”

Perry had been the Knicks’ general manager since the 2017-18 season. Even after the Knicks opted to move off then-president Steve Mills back in February of 2020, Perry remained in his role under Leon Rose. Perry had signed a multi-year contract extension with the New York Knicks during the summer of 2021.

This divorce comes after the Knicks put up a surprising 2022-23 season in which they earned a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Though, Perry’s tenure with the Knicks was not without controversy. The Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis back in 2019 with the expectation that they would be able to sign two stars that summer. Once the combination of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets, these hopes were smashed.

As for what the future might bring for the Knicks, Rose will continue to run things in the front office. Though, he’ll likely look to bring in a general manager. Former Minnesota Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas was brought in last season as an executive. He could be an option.

This summer is going to be important for the Knicks as they look to ascend from mid-tier playoff team to championship contender. There’s a lot of work to do after New York fell to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

We’re also intrigued to see what happens with Scott Perry. He might be given some consideration from the Golden State Warriors. The Washington Wizards also need to bring in a new general manager after hiring Michael Winger as their president earlier in May.