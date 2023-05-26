New York Knicks rumors: Latest on potential Julius Randle trade

After a strong showing in the 2022-2023 season, this offseason will be pivotal for the New York Knicks as they try to make the kind of roster adjustments that can make them a legitimate title contender next season.

Unfortunately for New York Knicks fans, for the 49th straight year, they did not bring a championship back to Gotham. Nevertheless, for the first time in a long time, there is a sense that the organization is not too far off from being a legitimate title contender.

Jalen Brunson proved to be the best free agent signing from last summer. Julius Randle recaptured his All-NBA form of two years ago. Young players like Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickly, and Mitchell Robinson stamped their place as key members of the rotation. And most importantly, the New York Knicks ended their decade-long streak of not reaching the semifinals of the NBA playoffs.

However, their second-round elimination to the Miami Heat showed they are still a few pieces away from competing for an NBA title. There will be a lot of rumors going around about potential moves the team could make this summer and we hope to keep you up-to-date with the latest rumblings in this space.

Updated: May 26, 10:07 PM ET

New York Knicks unlike to trade Julius Randle this summer

There is a notable contingent of New York Knicks fans that feel Julius Randle will not be a part of the team that brings them a championship and needs to be traded to evolve the roster into a better version. However, a trio of NBA insiders poured cold water on a potential trade this summer.

It was revealed recently that there are some inside the organization that is high on Randle for his ability to stay healthy and play often in the new load management era. That combined with a belief that the team values him more than their rivals makes a trade unlikely unless he is part of a truly blockbuster multi-player deal.

New Knicks rumors claim interest in Karl-Anthony Town trade dwindling

Since the end of the season, there have been rumblings that the Knicks could look to upgrade the roster by swinging a trade for Minnesota Timberwolves star, and Tri-State product, Karl-Anthony Towns. Yet, based on a recent report from SNY NBA insider Ian Begley it seems the interest temperature on the three-time All-Star has cooled recently and a potential trade isn’t looking like a strong possibility.

Could New York Knicks target a blockbuster summer trade for Joel Embiid?

Many around the NBA are wondering if the relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid could soon deteriorate. They could lose James Harden in NBA free agency and be unable to replace him with equal value. Plus, they fired head coach Doc Rivers despite Embiid being supportive of his return.

In the unlikely event that Embiid asks for an escape from Philly, the New York Knicks would very much be interested and are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation.

NBA insider believes Knicks could pursue trade for Los Angeles Clippers star

In a recent conversation with Sportsnaut, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer spoke on possible trade targets for the Knicks this summer. Surprisingly, despite declining value due to his age and growing injury history, Fischer revealed that the team could make a play for Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George if the team was willing to part with him in the coming months.

Is a reunion with Kristaps Porzingis a possibility for New York this summer?

There was a time that Kristaps Porzingins was the most popular player on the New York Knicks roster. However, a torn ACL, a slow recovery, and a regime change led to his departure and some unhappy fans.

Well, in a recent piece of speculation, one NBA insider suggested that it could be the right move for the current team if they pursued the former first-round pick if he opts out of his contract and hits free agency, or in a trade with his current team the Washington Wizards.