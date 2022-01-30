WATCH: San Francisco 49ers fans take over SoFi Stadium as ‘Levi’s South’ becomes reality

A lot was made of San Francisco 49ers fans at SoFi Stadium during their Week 18 road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The crowd inside the new state-of-the-art stadium in Southern California played a major role as San Francisco won the game and earned a trip to the playoffs.

Fast forward a few weeks, and San Francisco is set to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Ahead of their huge game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, most of the talk surrounded how SoFi Stadium could end up becoming “Levi’s South,” a homage to the 49ers’ home stadium in Northern California. It now seems to be a reality.

San Francisco 49ers fans take over SoFi Stadium ahead of NFC Championship Game

Niners fans are taking over SoFi Stadium 😳 pic.twitter.com/1P8ktOL0LK — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 30, 2022

#49ersFaithful out in full force here at SoFi pic.twitter.com/D6UClOv77r — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 30, 2022

This is absurd pic.twitter.com/eb4hfw4Ifo — Nick Newman (@NinerNick_22) January 30, 2022

The Faithful are taking over SoFi! pic.twitter.com/gZmrh86rtq — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 30, 2022

It’s 1:20 before kickoff. Right now it’s 91.36331 percent 49ers fans …. pic.twitter.com/CXxnJCmGoi — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 30, 2022

How will San Francisco 49ers’ fan presence impact NFC Championship Game?

“We had a chance there at the end of the game. I thought our guys did a good job communicating. It was a tough environment for us to communicate in, really, the whole second half.” Matthew Stafford after Rams Week 18 loss to the 49ers.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, expanded on that thought process a bit later.

“I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game. We came from Detroit. There were a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild,” Kelly Stafford said. “Matthew was on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not. It was crazy. It made it very hard for us, because I guess we weren’t expecting to be going silent count.”

Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense being forced to go with a silent count at home certainly did have an impact in the second half of their Week 18 loss.

Los Angeles found itself up 17-3 at the half, only to lose in overtime. For his part, Stafford was under pressure throughout the game. The silent count played a role here.

It will be interesting to see how this unfolds Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals on the line between these two bitter NFC West rivals.

