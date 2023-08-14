San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa could face huge $1 million fine for missing preseason game

Due to the current collective bargaining agreement, the San Francisco 49ers have the right to hit star holdout Nick Bosa with a massive fine for close to a million dollars, however, the question is will the team actually levy the huge penalty?

The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of a summer where they are trying to lay the groundwork to defend their NFC West championship and complete the story by getting to the Super Bowl and winning the franchise’s first NFL title since 1994.

As the team now enters its slate of preseason games, there have been a few interesting storylines that have developed. Such as the battle for the backup quarterback spot between 2022 Week 1 starting Trey Lance and veteran Sam Darnold. However, the biggest story this Summer for the team has to be the ongoing holdout of superstar pass rusher Nick Bosa.

The three-time Pro Bowler is in the final season of a four-year, $33 million extension he signed a few seasons ago. Unsurprisingly, after another campaign of dominance and being a major factor in the 49ers being one of the top teams all year in our NFL defense rankings, the 25-year-old wants to be paid like the best player at his position. In that pursuit, Bosa is doing what many greats before him and sat out of training camp until he was given a new extension to his liking.

Nick Bosa stats (2022): 18.5 sacks, 51 tackles, 48 QB hits, 2 FF

San Francisco 49ers record (2022): 13-4, NFC West champions

Well, the team played their first preseason game this weekend and Nick Bosa was not in uniform. On Sunday, Pro Football Talk revealed some interesting information that means the star defensive end could be hit with some serious fines soon.

“As a player in his fifth-year option, Bosa’s fines include $40,000 for each day of training camp missed. Per Article 7, Section 7(h) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Bosa also can be fined a regular-season game check for each preseason game boycotted,” the outlet reported.

That regular season game check is very hefty for the player set to make just under $18 million in 2023. If the San Francisco 49ers chose to, they could fine Bosa $992,166 for sitting out of Sunday’s game. However, as the PFT mentions, the organization could actually waive the fine. And since both sides seem to still be on good terms as they negotiate a new contract it is very possible they don’t fine their defensive star for this first missed game.

That could of course change if he has still not reported by the time they hit the third and final game of the preseason.