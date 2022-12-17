San Diego Padres target ‘another pitcher and hitter’ in MLB free agency: 6 possible options

While the San Diego Padres made a major splash in MLB free agency when they signed Xander Bogaerts last week, the organization is reportedly far from done in its pursuit of adding impact players for 2023.

The days of the Padres being seen as a small market club are long gone. Their signing of six-time All-Star Manny Machado to a $300 million deal, then a $340 million extension for Fernando Tatis Jr. was the opening salvo of their big moves. However, trading for superstar Juan Soto last summer, then giving Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts $280 million this month put a stamp on their place as a serious player in the league.

Also Read: Dodgers’ inactivity in free agency due to ongoing Trevor Bauer situation

Yet, the Padres are not done building on their new reputation as MLB movers and shakers. On Friday, The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that the organization is “looking for another starting pitcher and another hitter” in MLB free agency.

6 players San Diego Padres could soon add in MLB free agency

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With the San Diego Padres still in the hunt for impact players, we take a look at six talents the organization could pursue over the next few weeks in the MLB free-agent market.

Michael Conforto

Michael Conforto missed all of 2022 after not getting a free agent offer to his liking and opting to undergo shoulder surgery. The 2017 All-Star has hit 25 or more home runs in three of his seven seasons with the Mets. but injuries have dogged much of his career. The outfielder is reportedly looking for a one-year deal and could come at a solid rate so that he can make an immediate return to MLB free agency next year.

Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha has long been a solid starting pitcher in the league and had a career year for the Red Sox in 2022, as he went 11-2, with a 3.32 ERA and 1.115 WHIP. The 31-year-old would certainly bolster their starting staff and give them a proven talent for the back end of the rotation.

J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez is one of the last big-name players left in MLB free agency. The 12-year veteran is getting long in the tooth at 35, but he is aging like a fine wine after earning All-Star honors in four of the last five years, including in 2022.

Martinez would be a major addition to the lineup and fill, as well as improve, on the hole left by Josh Bell after he signed with Cleveland recently.

Nathan Eovaldi

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi is a year removed from earning All-Star honors for the Red Sox in 2021. Like Wacha, the 32-year-old is a proven and very competent starting pitcher who would be a major talent to help strengthen the back end of the San Diego Padres starting rotation.

The biggest knock on Eovaldi is his inconsistent health history and it makes a long-term deal a risk. A short-term pact would make bringing in the 11-year veteran a great addition to the team.

Michael Brantley Jr.

Michael Brantley Jr. would have been one of the biggest names on the market this offseason if not for season-ending shoulder surgery damaging his MLB free-agent value. If healthy, the five-time All-Star would certainly bring another good bat to the lineup and solid defense to the outfield. However, there is serious risk — mattering on the cost — based on Brantley Jr.’s injury history over the last few seasons.

Justin Turner

In the Rosenthal report on the San Diego Padres’ hopes to add another pitcher and bat, he revealed that Justin Turner is a player on their wish list. The 38-year-old is one of the oldest athletes left in MLB free agency, however, he earned just All-Star honors in 2021 and is still a meaningful addition to any roster. Plus, like Bogaerts, he is another player with the championship experience the organization could use as they pursue their first World Series title.