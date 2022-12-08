Reports: Padres, Xander Bogaerts agree to 11-year, $280M deal

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night.

San Diego already possessed a star-studded left side of the infield with third baseman Manny Machado, a former All-Star shortstop, and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who missed the entire 2022 season due to a wrist injury and then an 80-game suspension after testing positive for steroids.

One of Machado, Bogaerts or Tatis figures to move to another position or serve as the team’s designated hitter.

Bogaerts, 30, is a four-time All-Star, five time Silver Slugger winner and a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox. He has spent all 10 of his major league seasons in Boston, and he garnered votes in American League MVP balloting in each of the past five seasons.

This year, Bogaerts batted .307 with a .377 on-base percentage, a .456 slugging percentage, 15 homers and 73 RBIs in 150 games.

In 1,264 career games, Bogaerts has a .292/.356/.458 batting line with 156 home runs and 683 RBIs.

Bogaerts opted out of a $20 million option year for 2023 with Boston to hit the free agent market this winter. The decision paid off when he landed a deal worth a reported $25.45 million annually for more than decade.

The Padres’ incumbent shortstop was Ha-Seong Kim, who hit .251/.325/.383 with 11 homers and 59 RBIs in 150 games this year.

–Field Level Media