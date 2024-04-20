San Antonio Spurs linked to free agent pursuit of future Hall-of-Famer to mentor Victor Wembanyama in 2024-25?

Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors around the NBA suggest the San Antonio Spurs may pursue one particular free agent point guard who will be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer when he brings his career to a close in the near future.

While the San Antonio Spurs finished a game out of rock bottom in the NBA standings for the Western Conference there is actually hope for them heading into an important summer. Despite their poor record, rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama was everything the organization hoped for, and then some.

Victor Wembanyama stats (2023-24): 21.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.2 SPG, 3.6 33% 3PT

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman finished his debut season leading San Antonio in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. While they had some big lows during the early part of the season, the Spurs finished strong and scored late-season victories over playoff teams like the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and defending champion Denver Nuggets.

That is why the moves the organization makes this offseason are important. While they are unlikely to land a superstar in a trade or an All-Star in free agency, they wouldn’t need a ton to be a serious playoff contender in 2024-25. With the offseason talk already beginning, on Saturday veteran NBA insider Marc Stein dropped an interesting nugget about the Spurs in a new Substack Newsletter.

San Antonio Spurs a favorite to sign Chris Paul this summer?

“A potential team to watch should [Chris] Paul and the Warriors part ways, is San Antonio. Among the early personnel rumbles in circulation: The Spurs could emerge as a Paul suitor if they decide to pursue some veteran know-how on a short-term contract basis to furnish presumptive Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama with more seasoned help in Year 2,” Stein wrote.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said this week he hopes the team brings Paul back next season. However, San Antonio could offer the 13-time All-Star a starting job and more money. While his injuries and age are a problem, Paul would be a fantastic extension of Gregg Popovich on the court.

Chris Paul stats (2023-24): 58 games, 26.4 MPG, 9.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 37% 3PT

He could help in Victor Wembanyama’s growth even more on the floor but also be an important mentor in showing the 20-year-old what he needs to do to become the long-term face of the franchise and a leader in the locker room.