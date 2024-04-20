5 bold predictions for Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, including an early exit for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Locking down the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference NBA playoffs typically doesn’t lead to a first-round playoff matchup with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but that’s the exact predicament the Denver Nuggets find themselves in on Saturday night.

Denver will have its hands full with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, in one of many series that should start the 2024 NBA Playoffs off with a bang. With that in mind, here are five bold predictions for the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

It takes the 76ers no more than five games to knock off the Knicks

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

If any team is gasping for air heading into the postseason, it’s New York. Oddsmakers set this series at a virtual pick ‘em with both teams at -110 to win it.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau ran his first unit into the ground over the final month of the regular season, with starters Josh Hart (39.2 minutes per game since March 14), Donte DiVincenzo (38.3) and Jalen Brunson (36.4) shouldering heavy workloads.

We’ll give New York a game out of respect for Brunson, but don’t be surprised if Philadelphia, led by a healthy Joel Embiid, rolls over a Knicks team that had to scratch and claw for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Top-seeded Thunder get bounced by Pelicans

Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

The future is bright in Oklahoma City, but let’s not overlook the present.

Even though the Thunder won 57 games to grab the No. 1 spot in the West, they haven’t been to the playoffs since 2020. Only three players from that team — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, and Mike Muscala — are wearing an Oklahoma City uniform today.

Lack of postseason experience really might be the only thing holding the Thunder back, and win or lose, they are still on pace to be among the league’s top teams within the next five years.

Damian Lillard averages 30 points per game vs. the Pacers, but the Bucks still drop the series

With fellow Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) expected to miss the start of the series against Indiana, Lillard is going to have to channel the version of himself that led the Portland Trail Blazers to eight straight playoff appearances from 2014-21.

And there’s little reason to believe the Pacers will have an answer for “Dame Time.” Guards averaged 73.0 points per game against Indiana during the regular season, and Lillard could be looking at 20-25 field-goal attempts a night with Antetokounmpo on the shelf.

However, Antetokounmpo’s absence will be too much to overcome for Milwaukee, which went 1-4 against the Pacers this season.

Lebron James and the Lakers dethrone the Nuggets

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

So much for back-to-back titles.

With Anthony Davis putting together one of the best — and healthiest — seasons of his career, a 39-year-old James playing at an elite level, and role players like D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves surrounding Los Angeles’ star duo, the Lakers are going to be tough to beat.



The 2023 Western Conference finals series was tight, and the Lakers still have two of the best players on the planet to help contend with Nikola Jokic. This could be one of James’ last opportunities to get a title. Don’t expect him to go out quietly.

Celtics will sweep the Heat in Round 1 of the 2024 NBA playoffs

This matchup again? Miami and Boston have met in three of the past four postseasons, with each series going at least six games. The Heat have given the Celtics fits, ousting them in the Eastern Conference finals in 2020 and 2023.

But Miami has never seen a Boston team like this one — which won 64 games during the regular season. With no Jimmy Butler (MCL sprain) and a Celtics team salivating at the thought of revenge, the Heat might as well start booking tee times now.

–Nick Galle covers the NBA for Field Level Media.