Sean Payton ‘not committed” to returning to New Orleans Saints in 2022, retirement possible

The New Orleans Saints struggled in 2021 in their first season without Dres Brees. Things could potentially get even more challenging next season with head coach Sean Payton reportedly considering retirement.

Payton took over as the Saints’ head coach in 2006 and is widely recognized as one of the brightest minds in the NFL. But the 58-year-old has been through a lot during his coaching career and after a challenging season, there seems to be a real possibility he won’t return in 2022.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Payton has not committed to the Saints’ organization for the 2022 season. It’s resulted in a real belief that there is at least a chance Payton isn’t coaching in the NFL this fall.

The California native has long been connected to other coaching jobs, with speculation hinting that another team could pursue a trade for him. With three years remaining on his contract, Rapoport notes that it would be “highly unlikely” to see Payton coaching another NFL team in 2022.

Instead, Payton would take the year off. NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo notes that TV networks have long pursued Payton and any of the NFL’s top broadcasting partners would likely match or exceed the salary the Saints’ head coach currently makes.

Sean Payton record: 152-89, 9-8 in playoffs

If Payton takes a year off, the Saints would conduct an extensive coaching search. Currently, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen might be considered the favorite to take over. But there would certainly be plenty of interest in the vacancy among the top NFL coaching candidates.

There’s still a possibility New Orleans gets its iconic head coach back for next season. But if Sean Payton takes a mini-retirement to recharge mentally, he’ll be the most coveted head coach available next offseason. Meanwhile, the Saints will face the difficult task of finding replacements for their Hall of Fame coach and quarterback.