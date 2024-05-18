2-time All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly reportedly could waive no-trade clause: 5 logical landing spots including the Orioles, Cubs, and Yankees

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time All-Star Ryan Pressly has a no-trade clause in his current contract, however, a new report claims he would likely waive it, which means a very talented reliever who can be both a high-level closer and setup man could soon hit the trade block.

Despite posting rock-solid numbers in 2022 and 2023 and posting 30 or more saves in both seasons, the Houston Astros made the bold but understandable decision to sign the top closer in free agency this offseason, Josh Hader. Unfortunately, the superstar reliever and the team have disappointed in 2024.

Also Read: Baltimore Orioles game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s game

Heading into the MLB games today, the ‘Stros are five games under .500 and sitting in the third spot of the American League West. They have won six straight and there will be hope this is the start of returning to their normal winning ways. However, if it’s just a flash in the pan many around MLB believe Houston will be sellers before the July 30 trade deadline.

One under-the-radar talent who could get serious interest is 13-year veteran Ryan Pressly. The 35-year-old has proven to be a reliable closer and setup man in big games, and many contending teams could use a player like that. Earlier this week, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that many believe he will seriously “consider waiving his full no-trade for the right team/role.”

With that in mind, let’s look at five teams that will definitely call to check in about the asking price of Ryan Pressly in the next few weeks.

Ryan Pressly stats (2024): 5.51 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 6 holds, 24 strikeouts, 6 walks, 16.1 innings

5 teams that could target Ryan Pressly before the July 30 MLB trade deadline

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have one of the best records in the league and look like a serious title contender despite not even hitting their stride yet. Clay Holmes has evolved into a legitimate closer and the organization has a long history of pursuing dominant eighth and ninth-inning combos for their playoff runs. While the teams are bitter rivals, New York would push that aside to bolster their pen with an impact player like Pressly.

Also Read: New York Yankees game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s game

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are off to an impressive start this year and are in a serious fight with the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League East. They are a well-rounded team but one weak area is their bullpen. Ryan Pressly would make a lot of sense as a trade target and could fill whatever late-inning role they need later in the season.

Baltimore Orioles

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles are legitimate title contenders in 2024. However, legendary closer Craig Kimbrel has been a disaster so far in his first season with the team. If the organization can’t land one of the top closers that could be available in the next couple of months, Pressly would be a very sensible option in a closer/setup man platoon with Kimbrel.

Chicago Cubs

Similar to the Phillies, the Chicago Cubs have a well-rounded team but the area where they could really use a boost is in the bullpen. They have a realistic chance of winning the NL Central this year and a player like Pressly could be a major addition to help them win their first division title since 2020.

Also Read: Los Angeles Dodgers game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s game

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers can not be ruled out of any potential deal this summer. They are all in on winning a championship in 2024 and their massive spending during the offseason proved that. You can never have enough proven bullpen arms for the playoffs and Pressly would certainly be open to riding the blue and white train to a World Series title in October.