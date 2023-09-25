NFL executive believes Sean Payton will bench Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson by Week 10

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton an quarterback Russell Wilson had more to prove in 2023 than just about any quarterback-coach duo in the NFL. After three weeks, there’s already buzz that Payton’s frustrations could lead to Wilson’s benching.

Wilson, one of the highest-paid NFL players, was one of the worst starting quarterbacks in 2022 under head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After Denver traded first- and second-round picks to acquire Payton, the Broncos coach blamed the previous regime for the team’s issues.

Russell Wilson contract: $22 million cap hit (’23), $35.4M cap hit (’24), $55.4M cap hit (’25)

However, Payton’s methods have led to even worse results than Denver experienced under Hackett. In 2022, Denver started the season 2-1 including a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. One year later, the Broncos are 0-3 with the third-worst point differential (-53) in the NFL.

Speaking to Mike Sando of The Athletic, an anonymous NFL executive shared his belief that Wilson will be benched by Payton during the regular season barring “phenomenal” play by the veteran quarterback.

“I believe Wilson will have to play phenomenal to avoid getting benched. The way (head coach Sean) Payton has talked about Wilson, I would look for it after the Kansas City game, when they have a 10-day break.” Anonymous NFL executive on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

Wilson, who turns 35 years old in November, was already in a prove-it year with Denver. If Payton decides to bench him later this season, it will mean starting a journeyman quarterback over a player whom the Broncos over more than $161 million over five seasons.

Even if Wilson is benched, it will be extremely costly to cut ties with him in 2024 as Denver would incur a $35.4 million dead cap hit in 2024 with a $49.6 million cap charge in 2024 if Wilson is designated as a post-June 1 release.

Why the Denver Broncos might bench Russell Wilson

Coming into the season, Payton was more than willing to give Wilson time to prove himself. However, it was also made clear that the quarterback’s contract and his past experiences with the last Broncos’ coaching staff wouldn’t provide Wilson with complete freedom.

Denver Broncos offense stats: 23 points per game (17th in NFL), 340.7 total yards per game (14th in NFL), 34.29% third-down conversion rate (24th in NFL), 45/45% red-zone touchdown rate (26th in NFL)

After losing in Week 2, Payton acknowledged the team might need to have Wilson wear a wristband if they continued getting the plays called in time. Back with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson was opposed to wearing a wrist band and head coach Pete Carroll had been critical of that stance after he left.

“Gosh. It was more than just one drive. There (were) a number of drives where we’re late with personnel, getting out of the huddle we took a while. I mean, that’s gotta change. We had to burn timeouts in the first half (and) I’m not used to doing (that). We’ve gotta be better. I’ve gotta be better. Russ has gotta be sharper with getting the play out, and then we’ve gotta look at how much we have in. But, you know, if we need to wristband it, we will.” Sean Payton on Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson possibly using a wrist band

While Payton is willing to give the veteran quarterback some time to master the offense, his patience is wearing thin with each loss. It’s also important to consider the Broncos’ quarterback situation behind Wilson.

Jarrett Stidham, the 133rd overall pick in 2019, signed a two-year contract worth $10 million that Payton helped push for. He has extreme confidence in Stidham and if Wilson can’t run the offense the way he wants, it’s possible Stidham will take over later this season.