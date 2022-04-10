Rory McIlroy shoots final round minus-8 at Masters, golf world reacts

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy wasn’t necessarily in the headlines heading into the 2022 Masters.

Rather, that went to a streaking Scottie Scheffler as well as a five-time Masters champion in Tiger Woods who was making a major comeback after suffering a serious injury in an automobile accident back in February of 2021.

After three pretty unassuming rounds, this four-time major champion turned the clock back big time in Augusta on Sunday.

At one point late in his round, Rory McIlroy found himself in second place behind Scheffler. He had even overtaken Cameron Smith in that spot after a triple bogey from Smith on 12.

While it likely won’t be enough, Rory McIlroy dazzled the gallery in Georgia on Sunday — shooting an eight-under-par 64 to put his name near the top of the leaderboard. This included an awe-inspiring Eagle on the par five 13.

Eagle on No. 13! Rory McIlroy continues his run. #themasters pic.twitter.com/BiKwNWXUkf — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

It’s amazing what a couple days does. Remember, it was back on Friday that those who took part in the Masters dealt with some major weather conditions. This led to McIlroy shooting one over par for the second consecutive day to open the tourney.

After being minus-one on Saturday, no one really thought that McIlroy would even come close to the leaderboard. That’s especially true with the way Scheffler and Smith were playing.

Boy, did he prove us wrong on a stage that had in the past seen McIlroy melt down in an epic fashion.

Golf world reacts to Rory McIlroy putting up a dazzling final round performance at the Masters

Rory McIlroy tied second. Written off. Bollocked out of it by the usual guff. The lad is a phenomenon, and from this small island of ours. Best swing of a golf club, bar none. Four time major winner. And gets pissed on for what he hasn’t done. Get in the bin all you wombats 🏌️‍♂️⛳️ — Hugh Cahill (@hughcahill7) April 10, 2022

There is no human being on earth who plays better golf when he has zero chance to win than Rory McIlroy — House (@HousefromDC) April 10, 2022

Is there a better @McIlroyRory than the out of contention on the weekend at Augusta version? Maybe the hatless Rory in the Ryder Cup? Would love to see him play this way every round next year, just a cavalier attitude towards the course and the outcome — Levi Dunagan (@Levi275) April 10, 2022

Years from now, archeologists will dig up Rory McIlroy's Wikipedia page and the world will think he had a great week at the 2022 Masters. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) April 10, 2022

Watching #themasters and rooting for my pal @McIlroyRory. Just because I miss him and he needs to come back on our show. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 10, 2022