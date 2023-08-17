Rory McIlroy makes insane birdie at the 2023 BMW Championship

During the first round of the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy did the unthinkable.

Entering the BMW Championship, the middle leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, McIlroy ranked No. 3 in both the FedEx Cup standings and in the Official World Golf Rankings.

On the 17th hole, McIlroy hooked his ball to the left, about 350 yards. Despite being left with 128 yards to the pin in the rough, it was the fourth longest shot of the tournament so far.

McIlroy hits his approach beyond the green needing to get up and down for par.

However, he uses his wedge to get up and for birdie, his fifth of the day as he finished round as a co-leader with reigning Open Champion, Brian Harman, at 5-under par.

Even though McIlroy recorded a bogey-free 5-under 65, he only hit three fairways. Furthermore, according to Justin Ray, there have 285 rounds this season where a player only hit three fairways and McIlroy tied Cody Gribble at the Barbasol Championship in July for the lowest score with three fairways.

Rory McIlroy’s length has been an advantage, so much like having a 15th club in a bag. He led the PGA Tour this season in driving distance at 325.8 yards.

Through about 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, McIlroy led the BMW Championship field in strokes gained: total and tee to green, while being second in strokes gained: around the green. McIlroy is also ninth in driving distance after his 18 holes on Thursday.

As the BMW Championship progresses the key thing to watch is his putting. As I stated in the preview, if McIlroy can knock down shots with his putter, he is force to watch on Sunday.