NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks Deshaun Watson, Daniel Snyder and more

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual press conference from the site of the league’s spring meetings in Florida on Tuesday.

For Goodell and the NFL, this comes at a time when the league finds itself under a microscope.

That includes the recent Deshaun Watson blockbuster trade to the Cleveland Browns with the star quarterback facing allegations from north of 20 women of sexual assault/misconduct.

It also comes at a time that the league and its 32 teams are facing a class-action lawsuit from former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, alleging racism in the hiring process of coaches and executives within the league itself. Meanwhile, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder continues to be in hot water over allegations of workplace misconduct.

Roger Goodell touched on this is and a whole lot more during his extensive meet-and-greet with the Miami from Florida on Tuesday. Here’s some of the highlights.

Roger Goodell says no timeline for decision on Deshaun Watson suspension

Goodell said that “there’s no timetable” on a decision regarding a potential suspension of Watson. The commissioner also said that the league is “looking at this seriously” and “trying to determine” if Watson violated its personal conduct policy.

Shortly after Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to Cleveland earlier in March, the NFL released a statement that said deal will not impact its investigation into allegations against Mr. Watson.

“Any transaction would have no effect on the NFL’s ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “Nor would it affect his status under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy. “If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and the CBA.” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Deshaun Watson’s standing (March 18, 2022)

Roger Goodell himself has also indicated that the league’s investigation will not be impacted by the decision of a grand jury in Harris County, Texans, to not recommend criminal charges against the super-star signal caller.

Roger Goodell touches on Daniel Snyder situation with Washington Commanders

As you likely already know, Washington Commanders embattled owner Daniel Snyder remains in hot water after widespread allegations of workplace misdoncut have been levied in his direction.

Recent allegations have come in an direct manner, targeting Snyder himself for inappropriate behavior. Goodell touched on that during his press conference, too.

“Dan Snyder has not been involved in day-to-day operations. Don’t believe he’s been at the facility at all, and when we continue to have league matters, Tanya (Snyder’s wife) has represented the team as the CEO both on a day-to-day basis, but also here with the league. She represented the club here and that will continue for at least the foreseeable future, but Dan and I will talk about that at some point.” Roger Goodell on Daniel Snyder situation

Roger Goodell talks NFL overtime rule changes

Earlier on Tuesday, NFL owners approved overtime rule changes for the playoffs only. Said rules now include both teams possessiong the ball regardless if one team opens the overtime period with a touchdown.

In this scenario, the other team would have an opportunity to score a touchdown to extend it to sudden death.

In speaing to the media, Roger Goodell said he’s not yet sure whether the OT rules for the playoffs will extend to the regular season. The commish noted that said rule changes were based solely on the playoffs with seven of the past 12 overtime postseason games settled with the team possessing the ball initially scoring a touchdown.

Commissioner discusses Buffalo Bills new stadium deal

It was earlier this week that the Bills announced a new $1.4 million stadium in Orchard Park, keeping that organization in Western New York for the foreeseable future. It has been a point of contention around the league.

Roger Goodell also opened up about this new agreement, indicating that he’s “happy to see a resolution to it” while acknowledging that “there’s a 30-year commitment to be in that stadium, which I think is the most important thing.”