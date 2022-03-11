Deshaun Watson won’t face charges, Texans QB cleared by grand jury

This is the day Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson had been anticipating for over a year now. After facing nine accusations of sexual assault, a grand jury in Harris County Texas has declined to bring criminal charges against Watson. In other words, the jury finds him not guilty.

Keep in mind, Watson is still facing civil lawsuits, and the NFL still has an ongoing investigation into the matters, but this was the biggest hurdle the former Clemson star had to clear to get back on the field in 2022.

It’s a massive win for the entire Watson camp. Instead of potentially being ruled out for the season, and possibly longer, the path has been cleared for him to resume his football career.

Here’s an official statement from Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin.

“We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did. Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses. Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have. There were no crimes here but there is a plaintiffs’ attorney churning up negative press and churning up his clients hoping for a pay day. These cases have been the product of a lawyer maximizing his own personal publicity at the expense of others, including his own clients. It is time to let Deshaun move on.” Deshaun Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin

Teams expected to ramp up Deshaun Watson trade talks

Now the real fun begins. Who will trade for Deshaun Watson? It’s a question the football world is dying to know. Luckily, we should have an answer prior to the start of the 2022 NFL Draft as teams begin finalizing their QB plans for next year.

One lucky team hopes to place Watson in their starting lineup, though it’s important to remember, the three-time Pro Bowl QB holds all the cards. Watson has a no-trade clause, which gives him the right to essentially choose his next team. From there, the Texans will work out a trade, sending the quarterback to a situation he prefers.

