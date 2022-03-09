Seattle Seahawks have interest in Deshaun Watson trade

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

What in the world are the Seattle Seahawks doing? After trading Russell Wilson, they surely have some sort of plan for 2022, that doesn’t involve starting Drew Lock for all 17 games, right? It turns out, they might have interest in trading for Deshaun Watson.

After the trade compensation they picked up in the Russ trade, they likely have plenty of ammo to interest the Houston Texans.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Seahawks do have interest in a Watson trade, but there are also other suitors.

Seattle Seahawks could be the perfect landing spot for Deshaun Watson, except for one thing

More importantly, would the Seahawks interest Deshaun Watson, who like Wilson, has a no-trade clause? That might be the bigger question here.

On the surface, it seems unlikely that Watson would want to start a rebuild in Seattle. It’s even possible any trade for Watson would also include a player such as Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf. If that were the case, Watson is on a team with a poor offensive line and few offensive targets, just like the last few years with the Texans.

On the contrary, if Watson is still suspended for any part of the 2022 football season, the Seahawks still make sense on their end. Obviously after the Wilson trade and with the release of Bobby Wagner, this roster is nowhere near a point where they can compete next year. Their best bet likely is to tank. But then again, if they forfeit their own future pick, tanking only helps the Texans, or whatever team they’d potentially send their pick to.

It’s a complicated scenario, especially with Watson’s legal status completely up in the air. At this point, the Seahawks seem like an unlikely fit, mainly because Watson likely has better options to compete right away. First things first, he needs to be cleared to play, which is no guarantee. This saga is far from over.

