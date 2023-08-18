Pro Bowler Robert Quinn arrested for assault after allegedly hitting a woman

Three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher and current free agent Robert Quinn finds himself in some hot water with the authorities as he looks to latch on with an NFL team.

According to a local ABC News affiliate in South Carolina, Quinn has been arrested on multiple charges after an alleged hit-and-run incident in which authorities say he hit an unnamed woman.

Quinn has reportedly been charged with one count of third degree assault and battery, four counts of hit and run of an unattended vehicle, one count of hit and run of an attended vehicle and one count of striking fixtures.

According to the report, Quinn was driving his truck in Summerville, South Carolina, on Tuesday when he drove off the road and struck several vehicles.

“According to arrest affidavits, a woman was sitting in her car in her driveway when Quinn drove into her vehicle. When she approached him to ask what he was doing, Quinn allegedly offered to buy her beer, then “subsequently grabbed her by the shoulders, stated ‘listen to me’ and struck her with an open hand across the face,” report on allegations against Robert Quinn.

The 33-year-old Quinn allegedly got back in his truck before hitting another vehicle and then taking off on foot. Quinn turned himself in to the Summerville Police Department Friday morning.

A first-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams back in 2011 out of North Carolina, Quinn last suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles a season ago. He was dealt from the Chicago Bears mid-season.

In 12 NFL seasons, the South Carolina native has recorded 178 QB hits, 109 tackles for loss and 102.0 sacks. In fact, he currently ranks seventh among active NFL players in sacks. Quinn’s best performance came back in 2013 with the Rams when he recorded a career-high 19 sacks.

As noted above, Robert Quinn is a free agent and has been attempting to latch on with a team ahead of the 2023 season. Whether that happens now remains to be seen.