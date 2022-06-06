Rob Walton to win Denver Broncos bid at about $4.5 billion

Ding ding. We finally have a winner out of those bidding to purchase the Denver Broncos franchise. According to Forbes.com, Rob Walton has emerged with the winning bid, at a figure estimated to be in the $4.5 billion range. Yes, billion with a big B.

It is the largest amount anyone has ever spent for an NFL team, but that’s the cost of doing business in 2022.

The actual winning bid amount is expected to be revealed at some point, possibly even later this month.

Who is Rob Walton?

Rob Walton is most famously known for being the Walmart chairman from 1992 to 2015, which has helped him become a billionaire over the years. In March of 2022, Walton was estimated to have a net worth of $62 billion by Bloomberg. So this reported figure of around $4.5 billion is just a drop in the ocean for Walton.

Walton will come in well ahead of his peers when it comes to total net worth in comparison to other NFL franchise owners.

As the Broncos usher in a new era with a new quarterback in Russell Wilson, now it appears they have their ownership situation starting to settle in too.

