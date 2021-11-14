RECAP: Patrick Mahomes throws five TDs, Kansas City Chiefs bury Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Raiders, 41-14 on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Mahomes had 406 passing yards and the Chiefs (6-4) won their third consecutive game to climb into first place in the AFC West over the Raiders, who are even with the Los Angeles Chargers at 5-3.

Mahomes completed 35 of 50 passes, relying on shorter patterns to produce time-consuming drives that solved the deep coverage schemes employed by the Raiders (5-4).

Running back Darrel Williams proved to be the Chiefs’ biggest weapon. His touches included 11 rushes for 43 yards and nine receptions for 101 yards. Running a wheel route, Williams made a leaping grab of a 38-yard touchdown bomb from Mahomes with 13:11 remaining to put Kansas City up 34-14.

Travis Kelce added eight catches for 119 yards, while Tyreek Hill caught seven balls for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Gray and Byron Pringle also snagged TD grabs as the Chiefs gained 516 yards and revived an offense that averaged just 13 points in the previous three games.

Las Vegas committed turnovers on back-to-back third-quarter possessions after beginning the second half with a touchdown drive Derek Carr capped with a 37-yard pass to Bryan Edwards.

Minus a running game Carr led the Raiders with 18 rushing yards. He passed for 261 yards, going 25 of 35 with two touchdowns and one interception. Las Vegas, which has lost four of six, generated just 50 rushing yards.

Mahomes found Hill for touchdown strikes of 8 and 1 yards as the Chiefs claimed a 17-7 halftime lead while producing 241 yards and 15 first downs.

The Raiders’ only score came after getting stopped, but then recovering a fumble by Chiefs punt returner Mike Hughes.

The turnover allowed Las Vegas to take over at midfield. A 6-yard pass from Carr to Hunter Renfrow forged a 7-7 tie two minutes into the second quarter. Carr began the game 8-for-8 but the Raiders managed just 82 first-half yards.

