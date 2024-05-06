Raiders bolster receiver corps with signing of Jaylen Guyton

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent and former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jaylen Guyton, the team announced today.

This signing boosts their options at wide receiver and signifies a reunion between Guyton and Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco, who initially signed him in Los Angeles.

Former Chargers WR Jalen Guyton is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. Guyton becomes the second free-agent wide receiver to land with the Raiders since the draft ended, joining former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup.



Guyton, an undrafted free agent from North Texas in 2019, has displayed moments of brilliance during his time in the NFL. Lauded for his speed and deep-threat capabilities, Guyton has put up decent numbers with the Chargers in recent seasons. In 2021, he caught 31 passes for 448 yards and three touchdowns, and his 2022 season was cut short by an ACL injury. Guyton’s career stats of 59 receptions for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns show that if he can find some consistency, he can be a contributor on offense.

Las Vegas’ decision to add Guyton to their roster comes at a critical juncture as they seek to enhance their receiving room following last month’s NFL draft. Last week, Telesco added former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup as Telesco looks to find some more outside speed. With these new weapons, Las Vegas is focused on equipping quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew with the necessary tools to thrive in the competitive AFC West. The Raiders also added Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, whom they drafted 13th overall in the first round.

Jaylen Guyton reunion with Telesco makes sense

Telesco’s familiarity with Guyton’s skills and personality could be crucial in this signing. Their past relationship indicates a strong belief in Guyton’s ability to bounce back from his injury and contribute effectively to the Raiders’ offensive tactics, plus his locker room fit and style of player head coach Antonio Pierce is looking for.

As training camp draws near, all eyes will be on Guyton to see how well he fits into Luke Getsy’s system and how his speed and playmaking skills compete with other roster players. Given his track record and the confidence of a trusted GM, Jaylen Guyton is a good addition to the Raiders offense heading into training camp later this summer.