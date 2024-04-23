Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly ‘in love’ with one particular wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A new report reveals that when it comes to Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping one particular player falls to them at No. 20.

We are just days away from this year’s draft and there has been all kinds of speculation about what the Pittsburgh Steelers may do with their first selection on April 25. Heading into the event, the offensive line — specifically center and tackle — and wide receiver are areas of need. However, at pick 20 they are in a spot where taking the best available player may be the best route to go.

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks (2024): No. 20, No. 51, No. 84, No. 98, No. 119, No. 178, No. 195

Well, it seems like for the Pittsburgh brain trust, there is one prospect in particular that would be the best available if he is still on the board when they are on the clock at pick 20. During an appearance this week on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show,” The Athletic’s NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler revealed the Steelers are very high on LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

“If he doesn’t go off the board before 20, I do think this might be the floor for him,” Brugler said. “I’ve heard they love Brian Thomas. Everyone wants them (to) take another character faller on Day 2. My impression of the Steelers is that they’re kind of sick of that. I think they’d love to just hit a home run with a guy like Brian Thomas in the first round.”

Brian Thomas Jr. stats (2023): 68 receptions, 1,177 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns, 17.3 yards per catch

Thomas Jr. has been in the shadow of his other LSU teammates expected to go higher in this year’s draft. That being Heisman Trophy winners Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers, players that could be selected in the top 10 of Round 1. However, Thomas is a very talented player in his own right and is projected by many to go in the first round.

In his third season with the Tigers, he took a massive leap in his stats as he tripled his previous highs in yards (361 to 1,177) and touchdowns (5 TDs to 17 TDs), and doubled his receptions (31 to 68).