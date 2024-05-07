Phoenix Suns decision on Frank Vogel’s future to reportedly come ‘soon’

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia would not commit to head coach Frank Vogel for a second season after their playoff run came to an end in the first round via a sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For Phoenix, this past season was a clear disappointment. It added Bradley Beal to the mix to team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Whether it was injuries or a lack of continuity, the Suns did not live up to expectations. Could this lead to Vogel being one-and-done in the desert? Well, we’ll have an answer here soon.

“The Phoenix Suns are expected to make a decision on head coach Frank Vogel ‘soon,'” Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reported on Tuesday.

Related: Updated Phoenix Suns news and rumors

Frank Vogel could very well be one-and-done with the Phoenix Suns

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

We don’t typically see coaches who lead their teams to the playoffs fired after just one season. But Ishbia has made it clear through his rhetoric and the team’s actions that championship contention needs to be in the cards. That obviously was not the case this past season.

Vogel signed a five-year, $31 million contract with Phoenix last spring. The Suns would be forced to eat the remaining four years of that contract. Ishbia has a net worth of over $8 million, meaning that he could eat the remainder of the deal without much of an issue.

The larger question here is the future of the Big 3 in Phoenix and whether the Suns’ brass believes Vogel is the man to lead the ship moving forward.

Rumors have persisted that Kevin Durant could request a trade. As for Booker, he’s been linked to an Eastern Conference contender.