The Australian Supercars invasion of NASCAR continues at Sonoma

The Supercars invasion of the NASCAR Cup Series continues next month as Cam Waters and Will Brown have both entered the June 9 race weekend at Sonoma Raceway with RFK Racing and Richard Childress Racing respectively.

Waters will drive the No. 60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse after making two Truck Series oval starts at Martinsville and Kansas, respectively, but this is more of his comfort zone as the NextGen car is based in part off of the Australian Supercar platform.

And it’s a road course race.

“This opportunity for me is a dream come true and one that I do not take lightly given the global audience of NASCAR and the Cup Series,” Waters said in a press release. “I’ve been fortunate to dip my toes into the NASCAR waters a bit this year and am excited to put my road-racing experience to the test this summer. It takes a village to make something like this come to fruition, so I especially want to thank the team at BuildSubmarines.com and AUKUS for giving me this opportunity to highlight the AUKUS security partnership, and for all the efforts at RFK to pull this off.”

Waters has spent a considerable amount of time at the Ford Performance simulator during his visit stateside to prepare for the start at Sonoma too, under the watch of Cup Series veteran David Ragan.

“Cam has certainly logged his share of miles the last couple of months flying back and forth from Australia, but he’s done a great job familiarizing himself with NASCAR and working with David Ragan in our simulator,” Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports said in a release. “It’s always exciting when we can have someone from another part of our global motorsports family compete in a different series, and we feel this is a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent. We’re grateful to RFK for initiating this Stage 60 program, and we’re looking forward to Sonoma.”

Brown will drive the No. 33 that was previously driven by fellow Supercars contender Brodie Kostecki at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course last season.

“I’ve got some great sponsors that have supported me for a long time in Australia and Mobile X, Motorola and Shaw and Partners Financial Services are joining us for the race,” said Brown in a social media post.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do it without them. I can’t wait to get to Sonoma and have been working hard to prep, but first we’ve got Supercars in Perth this weekend.”

This is a direct byproduct of Shane Van Gisbergen coming over to compete in the inaugural Cup Series street course race in Downtown Chicago and winning for Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 program. That triumph launched a full-time career in NASCAR this season with a full-time Xfinity Series and part-time Cup Series slate with Kaulig Racing on loan from Trackhouse.

Unfortunately, Sonoma is not one of the races Van Gisbergen is set to contest in the Cup Series, meaning he won’t get to battle his format Supercar mates in NASCAR that weekend.