New York Giants schedule release: 4 top takeaways

After weeks of anticipation, the NFL released its 2024 schedule on Wednesday night where, and it was revealed that the New York Giants will kick off its 100th season in the NFL at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

The last time the Giants faced Minnesota was the 2022 NFL Wild Card Playoffs. New York came away with a 31-24 victory. Both teams will be looking to get back to their 2022 form after missing the playoffs last season.

This will be a good first test for Brian Daboll and his team as they look to rebound from the disappointment of 2023.

In addition to the home opener, there are a few interesting matchups and takeaways from the 2024 New York Giants schedule.

Weeks 3 thru 8 will make or break the season

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Whenever a schedule comes out, fans look for intriguing matchups and a tough stretch of games on the slate.

For the Giants, their tough part of the schedule begins in Week 3 when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns, and ends in Week 8 when they play at Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football. Sandwiched in between those games is a home outing against the Cowboys, a road game at Seattle, and then back at home to play the Bengals and Eagles.

All of those teams had winning records last season. Each is expected to be contenders for the playoffs this season. How New York fares during this six-game stretch will define its season.

New York Giants will look to remain undefeated overseas when they play in Germany

New York will face the Carolina Panthers in its first-ever regular season game in Germany in Week 10 in what will be a “road game” for Big Blue. The Giants have had a ton of success playing overseas as they are 3-0. Giants fans travel well and you can expect the atmosphere in Germany to feel like the Giants are playing at MetLife Stadium.

On paper this should be one of the easiest games on New York’s schedule and after the game, they’ll enter their bye week as they get rested and ready for the final stretch of the schedule.

New York Giants won’t face Saquon Barkley and the Eagles in Primetime

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York will have three Primetime games this season. Thursday, Sept. 26th vs. Dallas; Sunday, Oct. 13 against Cincinnati in MetLife Stadium; and Monday, Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh.

Surprisingly the Giants won’t play their former teammate Saquon Barkley and the Eagles in a primetime game this season. They’ll play in Week 7 at 1 PM at MetLife Stadium, and then in the season finale in Philadelphia with the date and time to be determined.

Barkley leaving New York to sign with the rival Eagles was one of the biggest stories this offseason. The fact that this will not be showcased on primetime television for the world to see is a surprise.

The Giants will play Dallas on Thanksgiving for the second time in three seasons

Whenever the NFL is about to announce its schedule, most fans expect the Giants to play the Cowboys in the season opener just as it did last season. But instead, they will play in Week 4 and again in Week 13 on Thanksgiving.

This is slowly starting to become a tradition as this will be the second time in three seasons Big Blue has faced the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. New York will look to avenge their 28-20 loss to the Cowboys two years ago on Thanksgiving.