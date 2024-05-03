Saquon Barkley claims the New York Giants never wanted him back for 2024 season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley bolted from the New York Giants in NFL free agency to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, one of several top running backs to leave their former clubs for a division rival. However, it appears Barkley might’ve had some extra motivation for the move.

Barkley returned to New York to watch the NBA playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. New York’s home crown greed him with a swarm of boo birds, which led to the All-Pro running back responding on social media.

Saquon Barkley contract: 3 years, $37.75 million with $26 million guaranteed

It’s been two months… lol no way ya can still be this mad! Mf can’t even go to a basketball game 😂😂😂 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) May 3, 2024

When a fan said that Barkley brought the reaction on himself by bailing on New York and leaving the team that drafted him for a division rival, the Eagles’ running back responded by saying that he didn’t sign with the Giants because they never even made him an offer.

“Let me educate some of you fans here… I can’t bail or become a traitor if I never got an offer to come back.. so I went to the organization I felt that was the best and after already being here for a month man I’m excited to be a eagle! Go birds Saquon Barkley on leaving the New York Giants, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley stats 2023: 962 rushing yards, 3.9 yards per carry, 10 total touchdowns, 1,242 scrimmage yards in 14 games

Barkley’s motivation wouldn’t be all that different from Aaron Jones. After being asked to take a massive pay cut and refusing, Jones signed with the Green Bay Packers’ rival the Minnesota Vikings less than 24 hours later. He agreed to a deal that was similar to the restructured contract the Packers proposed before cutting him.

The Giants had their opportunity to keep Barkley last offseason, but instead chose to extend quarterback Daniel Jones and then use the franchise tag on Barkley. One year later, the best player in their offense is gone and Jones is a potential cap casualty in 2025 unless he suffers an injury that guarantees his salary next year.