3 predictions for the New York Giants 2024 schedule release, including Saquon Barkley’s return

The NFL is expected to release its 2024 schedule soon, and there’s a ton of excitement amongst fans to see who their team will play in the season opener.

There’s a ton of intrigue surrounding the New York Giants as they enter their 100th season in the NFL. After a disappointing 6-11 record last season, the team is looking to rebound in the third year of the Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen regime.

Many believe their 2024 Draft class was one of the best in the league. However, for the first time since 2017, Saquon Barkley will not be on the roster, and there are questions about how the offense will look without him.

We know who New York will play this season, but we won’t know when until the schedule is released.

New York Giants home opponents: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers, Saints, Bengals, Ravens, Colts, Vikings

New York Giants road opponents: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks, Browns, Steelers

Here are three predictions for the Giants 2024 schedule.

Giants start the season on the road at Pittsburgh

What better way for the Giants to kick off their 100th season in the league than against another one of the league’s oldest franchises, the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The last meeting between these two franchises occurred in the Monday Night Football season opener of the 2020 season, which saw the Steelers prevail 26-16 at MetLife Stadium. They’ll meet again in the season opener except this time it will be in the Steel City.

This will be a tough first test for Brian Daboll’s team as the Steelers are expected to be one of the most improved teams this season with the additions of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The season opener sets the tone for the entire year, and if New York can pull off an upset on the road in Week 1, it could be a precursor for things to come.

NFL highlights Giants vs Eagles Saquon Barkley drama in primetime

The storied rivalry between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles has reached a higher level, with Saquon Barkley leaving Big Blue via free agency and signing with Philly. Anytime a star player signs with a rival team, it sends shockwaves throughout the league.

Giants fans have voiced their anger and disappointment in the star running back leaving, whereas Eagles fans have welcomed him with open arms. This story has gained nationwide attention, and the NFL will look to capitalize on the viewership for this game by having the first meeting between the Giants and the Eagles occur on Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football.

Publicly, the players may try to downplay the magnitude of the game, but the players and fans will not, as this is one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2024 NFL season. Expect the next chapter in this rivalry to occur within the first three weeks of the season to ensure that both teams are still relevant.

New York Giants season finale will be at home against the Cowboys

Dallas has dominated this rivalry over the last decade, as the Giants have not defeated a Cowboys team led by Dak Prescott since 2016 and have lost seven of the last eight matchups.

New York’s lone victory during that span came in the 2020 season finale when they won 23-19 at MetLife Stadium. Four years later, they’ll meet once again at MetLife Stadium in the season finale, in a game that could have playoff ramifications.

Based on the additions New York made to their offensive line, and the departures Dallas suffered to their line, there are reasons to believe New York has closed the gap between these two teams. Whoever wins this game, could decide which team makes the playoffs, and who’s on the outside looking in.