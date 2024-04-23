NBA world reacts to Phoenix Suns absolutely imploding once again in the playoffs

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Phoenix Suns officially cooked in the 2024 NBA Playoffs? If you’ve watched the opening two games of their first-round NBA Playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, you might answer in the affirmative to that question.

Back in Game 1 in Minnesota Saturday afternoon, the Suns were outscored by 15 points in the second half en route to losing by the score of 120-95.

While Phoenix was the sixth seed heading into the NBA Playoffs, a lot of “experts” around the league believed that it had the upper-hand over a young Timberwolves squad.

About that? The Suns just did not come to play in Game 2 Tuesday night, losing by 12 points.

It was a somewhat close game before Phoenix imploded big time in the fourth quarter. The team was outscored 27-17 in the final stanza before both sides cleared their benches. Devin Booker fouled out. Frustration was the name of the game for Frank Vogel’s squad as it appears they simply don’t have an answer.

All the while, underrated guard Grayson Allen exited in the third quarter with an ugly-looking ankle injury. The end result was Phoenix losing by the score of 105-93 and heading back home down 2-0 in the series.

This comes on the heels of Phoenix losing in the Western Conference Semifinals a year ago. It also comes with the team having built a supposed “super team” with the likes of Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

All the trio did Tuesday night was shoot a combined 18-of-45 from the field with a whopping 12 turnovers. That’s really not going to cut it.

NBA world not too kind to Phoenix Suns latest playoff implosion

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

As is typically the case when an NBA team attempts to “buy” itself a title, those reacting to the Suns’ meltdown in Minneapolis were not too friendly to what we saw in Game 2.

“They got KD but we got Jaden McDaniels” pic.twitter.com/ZED9V50FDb — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 24, 2024

With Durant, Beal and Booker on the floor, the Wolves have still blown the door open to start this quarter. A seven-point lead has ballooned to 17. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 24, 2024

On this Phoenix roster, Brad pic.twitter.com/q8829HD5B3 — Anchorage Man (@SethPartnow) April 24, 2024

“I don’t know how teams gonna guard us”



Devin Booker:

5/12 1/6 from 3

Kevin Durant:

5/14 0/2 from 3

Bradley Beal:

6/17 35%Fg



pic.twitter.com/qWD8FgQXGj — Kam ⁰ (@PassLikeZero) April 24, 2024

Kevin Durant and Booker: let’s go win the game!



Bradley Beal:

pic.twitter.com/xQA7wf58E6 — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) April 24, 2024

do the suns know that kevin durant is on the suns?????



does kevin durant know that kevin durant is on the suns????? — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 24, 2024

suns when they are expected to perform in a playoff game 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KfPeaWdgtH — 🌪️🕸️ (@RhamondreSnz38) April 24, 2024

Suns offense is just Devin Booker & Bradley Beal taking turns doing this pic.twitter.com/i1gTWRXaEa — Money (@MasterChefMoney) April 24, 2024

THIS IS A NIGHTMARE MAN 💔 pic.twitter.com/bXS9ovD3yQ — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) April 24, 2024